New on Hulu: September 2018

This Month’s Highlights

The Gifted season 2

At first blush, The Gifted looked like a cash-in. A show extremely loose in its connections to the X-Men movie franchise, and not in a seemingly fun way? FX’s Legion is also loosely related to those movies, but it’s immediately clear that the show wants to be a mind-bender that would suffer from hewing too close to its movie brethren. And granted, The Gifted is a bit more mundane out the gate: A lily-white suburban family finds out their children are mutants, and must go into hiding. Given time, however, it obliquely — and ingeniously — became a show that used its central family to reintroduce audiences to the themes and ideas central to the X-Men in a modern context, all while showing off a surprisingly deep knowledge of X-Men lore. If you’re looking for some good, thoughtful sci-fi action, check it out. Arrives September 26.

The Good Place season 3

Here are, in no particular order, a brief list of reasons why The Good Place is the best show on television: It has Ted Danson in snappy suits. It has Ted Danson in snappy suits playing Kristen Bell’s guide to the afterlife. It’s a show about the afterlife that is both secular and deeply humane and full of faith. It’s warm and cozy and full of so much faith in humanity, despite airing in an almost comically bleak era of human history. It’s a matryoshka doll of jokes, with big broad jokes hiding immensely clever smaller jokes within, with even smaller bits of wit hidden further inside those still. It is, despite being a comedy, home to one of television’s most engaging plots, with tremendous twists and turns that make it rewarding to watch over and over. Anyway, it’s coming back this month, and you’ll love it, I promise. Arrives September 28.

Cesar Chavez

Despite the importance of his activism for both immigrants and farm workers, the life and work of Cesar Chavez is not terribly well-known. This 2014 biopic, directed by Diego Luna, is a good place to start. Michael Peña plays the titular activist who would go on to co-found the National Farm Workers Union, and through nonviolent protest advocated for the rights of Latinos in America. Like a lot of biopics, it glazes over some of the more problematic aspects of its subject, but given the current state of affairs along the U.S. border, it’s an uncomfortably relevant film. Arrives September 14.

Arriving September 1

• 10,000 B.C.

• 13 Going on 30 (2004)

• A Good Woman (2006)

• A Murder of Crows (1999)

• Adaptation (2002)

• The Amityville Horror (1979)

• AntiHuman (2017)

• Any Given Sunday (1999)

• Bandits (2001)

• Blow Out (1981)

• Bolero (1984)

• The Bone Collector (1999)

• City of God (2002)

• The Cleanse (2016)

• Cool It (2010)

• Darkness (2002)

• The Dark Half (1993)

• Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

• Double Impact (1991)

• Dragon Blade (2015)

• Dressed to Kill (1980)

• Emma (1996)

• Fall Time (1993)

• The Female Brain (2018)

• Field of Dreams (1989)

• The Fly (1986)

• Going Overboard (1989)

• Jerry Maguire (1996)

• Joyride (1997)

• Kill Me Again (1989)

• The Longest Yard (1974)

• The Midnighters (2018)

• Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

• No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)

• Over the Top (1987)

• The Perfect Weapon (1991)

• Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

• Primal Fear (1996)

• Pumpkinhead (1988)

• Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

• Rodger Dodger (2002)

• Rushmore (1998)

• Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

• Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

• Senorita Justice (2004)

• Signs (2002)

• Sixteen Candles (1984)

• Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

• Stealth Fighter (1999)

• There Will Be Blood (2007)

• Unbreakable (2000)

• What Dreams May Come (1998)

• What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Arriving September 2

The English Patient (1996)

Arriving September 3

Flower (2017)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Arriving September 4

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Monochrome (2016)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018)

Arriving September 6

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Arriving September 7

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Arriving September 8

Stand Up To Cancer: Special (EIF)

From Paris with Love (2009)

Stronger (2017)

Arriving September 10

REL: Series Premiere (FOX)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)

Arriving September 11

Bodysnatch (2018)

Natural Vice (2017)

Arriving September 12

Grace Unplugged (2014)

Arriving September 13

El Clon: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Higher Power (2017)

Arriving September 14

The First: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Housemaid (2017)

Arriving September 15

Good Behavior: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)

Hardware (1990)

She’s So Lovely (1997)

The Queen (2006)

The Shipping News (2001)

Arriving September 16

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Arriving September 18

American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7 (FX)

La Impostora: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Arriving September 20

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere (E!)

BB King: On The Road (2017)

Boom for Real (2018)

Sacrifice (2016)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

Arriving September 21

Aurora: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

My Little Pony (2017)

Arriving September 22

For Colored Girls (2010)

Love after Love (2018)

Arriving September 24

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Gemini (2018)

Iris (2001)

Arriving September 25

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere (NBC)

Afterlife (2018)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)

Arriving September 26

Dama y Obrero: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere (NBC)

This is Us: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Krays (1990)

Arriving September 27

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Series Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 22 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Star: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Arriving September 28

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Suburbicon (2017)

Arriving September 29

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere (NBC)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere (FOX)

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Jigsaw (2017)

