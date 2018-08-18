A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

The summer of scams has officially transitioned into the summer of quick engagements, with Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 36 — PriJonas? Jopra? — ending weeks of speculation about their engagement by confirming on their own terms that, yup, their love is definitely, 100 percent true. This morning, Chopra posted a lovely photo series on Instagram of the couple and their families gathered at a roka engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India. The two other Jonas “Brothers” were not present. “The only way to do this…with family and God,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.” Yes, this is cu— oh my god! There’s another photo!