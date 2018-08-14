Nicki Minaj Gives Stephen Colbert His Very Own ‘Barbie Dreams’ Bar on Late Show

Nicki Minaj undresses and then dresses down virtually every famous male rapper in her Queen single “Barbie Dreams,” but when she gamely gives Stephen Colbert his very own filthy shout-out on Late Show Monday night, well, it’s way cringer to hear. It’s like watching Nicki Minaj tell your dad, “I might fuck Stephen after the show / He goin’ come back to work with a magical glow.” On one hand, it would be the single greatest day of your father’s entire life, including the birth of you, his child. On the other hand, you don’t want to watch his face when he hears it. Still, overall, it remains less embarrassing than than that Meek Mill bar.

