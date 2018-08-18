Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Onika Maraj woke up aggrieved on Sunday, after Travis Scott’s Astroworld came in at #1 ahead of her new album Queen, and she took to Twitter to lay out an intricate web of criticisms leveled at Scott, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Spotify, her label and Billboard to explain why she came in second.

Minaj’s main beef? The fact Kylie Jenner promoted Scott’s Astroworld tour packages, which allow fans to purchase tickets, t-shirts and the album concurrently, on Instagram. Those package deals, Minaj claims, shouldn’t count toward’s Scott’s Billboard ranking, especially since his extremely famous girlfriend suggested that fans who attended the Astroworld tour could maybe, possibly, conceivably get a glimpse of their equally famous baby.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

On the other hand, many artists, including Minaj herself, have offered their fans merchandise/album and ticket/album packages, one of the many complicated metrics Billboard and other outlets must figure out how to weigh when calculating album sales. Just another thing the internet has left a mess.

Speaking of which, Nicki goes on to indict Spotify for allegedly trying to “teach her a lesson” for inadvertently playing her album on her Apple Radio show prior to its release on Spotify, a mix-up she says she didn’t realize had even happened until after the fact. Minaj further asserts that her current label, Republic Records, didn’t want her to cause a fuss about Spotify’s actions, should any fallout affect her “Bed” collaborator and label mate Ariana Grande.

Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

My music went up on Apple so I played it. I assumed it was on Spotify & Tidal at the same time. Spotify said that Apple tweeted fans advising #Queen was up & therefore they had to teach me a lesson. But PRAISE BE TO GOD!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

My label didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana a “lesson” too! https://t.co/1dAdbcbWVd — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Do you know how many people subscribe to my Spotify page????? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Do you know how many women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back????? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

In the end, however, Nicki pivoted to a “I’m just playing” approach when it comes to how she really feels about all these aforementioned ills. “Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor,” she tweeted Sunday night. “Yikes.” As the extremely Not Mad singer herself put it, “Im actually laughing.”

People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. 😩😘😘😘 Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up 😅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018