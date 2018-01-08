Hey, Tracy Chapman, Nicki Minaj Is Desperately Looking for You

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s new album, Queen, is either coming out next week, the week after that, or never. After already delaying the album once, Minaj took to Twitter on Tuesday night to put out an open call to Tracy Chapman in a series of since-deleted tweets asking her to please get in touch so Minaj could clear a sample of one of Chapman’s songs, or else the album will be delayed again. The only problem is, Chapman isn’t on Twitter, so she’ll probably never see Nicki’s plea, and worse, she rarely licenses her songs (Nice & Smooth, you still really lucked out).

Nicki also then did a poll asking fans whether or not she should lose the song and keep her August 10 release date, or wait to hear from Chapman and push the album back another week. She further hinted that this mystery song would spill some piping-hot tea and “features one of the greatest rappers of all time,” which won’t sway the votes at all. She also shared a screenshot of a very bold fan who slid into a Chapman fan account’s DMs offering $2 million for the sample … out of Nicki’s pocket. Well, at least their heart was in the right place, if not their bank account.

Since I may have asked it wrong. 🤭🦄 vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It’s such a perfect body of work 🎈love you. Long time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Meanwhile, all Lena Dunham had to do to get “Fast Car” on the Girls series finale was personally call Chapman like the olden, pre-Twitter days. Just a thought!

Update, 12 p.m. E.T.: Nicki has announced that her album will indeed be pushed to August 17, revealing the news in a rambling note to fans with a playlist she curated for Apple Music. In it, she defends working with Tekashi 6ix9ine, says she’s making a second “Bed” video with Ariana Grande, and calls out Post Malone for not releasing the video for their collaboration: