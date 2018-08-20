Tortorella. Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock, Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Just when you think they’re already really going for it, they spot more it and hit the ground running. Giving you Miami Canadian anarcho-Clueless-punk-summer-reading-list-you-lied-to-your-mom-about-finishing realness, Younger star and poet Nico Tortorella wore a sort of political ensemble comprised of a few choice stanzas to MTV’s VMAs red carpet Monday night. “We do need no education”? “Non-flammable is not a challenge”? “My suspension was not mutual”? But what does it all mean though? It means Nico Tortorella now has to go even bigger on the next red carpet, and we’d all be fools to doubt they can. Someone get them a large-print King James Bible and some nipple clamps, immediately.

