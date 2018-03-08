Niecy Nash and Storm Reid Join Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five Mini-series

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There is a new round of casting announcements for Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five limited series. The scripted drama will focus on the five Harlem teens who were convicted and eventually exonerated for the rape of a woman in Central Park in 1989. Niecy Nash will play Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise; and Aunjanue Ellis will take the role of Sharonne Salaam, Yusef Salaam’s mother. Kylie Bunbury will step in as Angie Richardson, the sister of Kevin Richardson; Marsha Linda McCray, the mother of Antron McCray, will be played by Stephanie Blake. A Wrinkle in Times’ Storm Reid will play Korey Wise’s friend Lisa. Previously announced cast members include Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, and more.