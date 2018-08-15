Omarosa Is Not Here to Make Friends, She Is Here to Win

Tuesday night The Amazing Omarosa Press Tour stopped by The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and called Donald Trump “a great disappointment.” The former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who is currently promoting her book Unhinged like she’s Regina George flinging burn book pages everywhere, told Noah she honestly thought Donald Trump would rise to the occasion of being president. But she doubled down on statements she previously made about his mental decline as the reason he failed to stay on track. She also made it clear that even though she’s sitting on a bunch of recordings of people in the White House, she’s not scared, telling Noah, “If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.” Which forces us to wonder if Donald Trump has bears now!? Who knows! Finally, when Noah asked her how we might find and destroy the Trump horcruxes, she said the only way to stifle Trump is to ignore him. “If you ignore him, you starve him of the thing he loves the most, and that is controversy and attention.” Sure, until he literally starts a war to get us talking about him again.

Related