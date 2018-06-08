When the only pop of color in your life is a pair of red Crocs, terrible ideas start to seem pretty good, apparently. The first trailer for Ben Stiller’s Escape At Dannemora really leans into the level of every-day boredom it would take to think having a sexual relationship with two murderers and helping them escape prison would be a good idea. And, not to be too presumptuous, Patricia Arquette looks like she’s gonna kill it.

In the upcoming Showtime limited series, Arquette stars as Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell, the Clinton Correctional Facility employee who helped inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat escape in June 2015, leading to a weeks-long manhunt everyone who lives in New York state will remember vividly. Co-starring Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano as Richard Matt and David Sweat respectively, Escape at Dannemora premieres on Sunday, November 18.