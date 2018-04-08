Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You might have thought the many iterations of Star Trek had already boldly gone where no man has gone before, but, as it turns out, it all depends on the man. Patrick Stewart took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to announce his return to the franchise as his original Star Trek: The Next Generation character Captain Jean-Luc Picard, a role he hasn’t played since 2002. “It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him,” the actor tweeted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stewart’s Picard will return for a new CBS All Access show that will reportedly “tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life.” The network’s streaming platform is also home to Star Trek: Discovery. “During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership,” Stewart said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”