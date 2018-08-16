Photo: Paul Warner/WireImage

For years, Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle were locked in a contentious diva-off, trading jabs and extremely shady (and GIF-able) moments. (Really, it was Jennifer Lopez–Mariah Carey level, for people of a certain age and with a collection of church hats.) But a good diva forgives her rivals, so after Aretha Franklin’s death on Thursday, Patti LaBelle shared a remembrance of the Queen of Soul. “I am deeply saddened about the passing of the Queen of Soul and my sister in song, Aretha Franklin. Today the world has experienced a tremendous loss. Aretha was a rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many,” LaBelle wrote. The final chapter of an epic battle has arrived, and Aretha remains the victor. See LaBelle’s remembrance below:

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018