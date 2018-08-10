Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Living With Yourself

Paul Rudd attends the premiere of Ant-Man And The Wasp in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Paul Rudd is heading to Netflix to star in a new comedy series. The streaming network announced today that Rudd will star in Living With Yourself, which has been given an eight-episode series order. Former longtime Daily Show co-executive producer Tim Greenberg created the show, which centers on Rudd’s character, a man who “undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person,” then “finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.” Greenberg will serve as executive producer and showrunner, while Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine) are attached to direct.

Living With Yourself was originally put into development at IFC in 2016 and ordered to series last year, but it reportedly was never produced due to budget constraints at the network. Jeff Blitz (The Office, Parks and Recreation) was attached to direct the project when it was at IFC, but for the Netflix version he’s credited as an executive producer alongside Greenberg and Rudd. Let this be a lesson to all show creators out there: If a network won’t give you enough money, go knock on Netflix’s door.