Pete Davidson Tried to Put a Ring on It the Day After He Met Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Photo: Instagram/Pete Davidson

The day after Pete Davidson met Ariana Grande, he started sending her pictures of engagement rings. (He liked it, so he tried to put a ring on it!) When GQ asked the SNL star about his seemingly lightning-fast engagement to Grande, he said it happened even quicker than people realized: “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” he told the magazine. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

Now, Davidson says, he lives in the place Ariana bought for them, and drives around the city at night, trying to clear his head. “She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’” Davidson reports. “And I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.’ She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’” They haven’t set a date for the wedding yet, but it’s “definitely going to happen, for sure.”