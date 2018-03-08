Pete Davidson Stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s New ‘LOCO’ Video

Boy, we are just days away from a Pete Davidson rap album, aren’t we? That’s the first thought that comes to mind from the SNL star’s co-starring role in Machine Gun Kelly’s new “LOCO” music video, which the pair shot all over the fine city of Syracuse, New York. Also, did Machine Kelly call Pete Davidson to be in his NSFW video because he had already written the line “Yeah, yeah yeah. Come over./Fucked two girls that look like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler,” or did he write the line specifically as an homage to the Saturday Night Live star? Either way, it makes a sort of sense.