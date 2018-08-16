9 Great Pop-Culture Gifts for August

Waechtersbach “You Are Special Today” plate from Lady Bird

During the summer of Lady Bird’s discontent — a.k.a. when her mom gives her the silent treatment after she decides to go to NYU — she and her dad celebrate her birthday solo. Larry (Tracy Letts) presents his daughter with a birthday cupcake on a red plate that reads “You Are Special Today.” Because I am, as Lady Bird was, dramatic and extra and also born in August, the theme of my birthday party this year was H24, riffing on the indie studio A24. When I sent the company a head’s up, they were kind enough to drop me a link to this plate. Celebrate your birthday (or any special occasion, really) Lady Bird–style, cupcakes and maternal resentment optional! —Hunter Harris