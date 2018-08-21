Post Malone’s Private Plane Lands Safely, Hours After Its Tires Blew Off

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Following a whirlwind evening at the VMAs, where he performed a delightfully kooky mash-up with Aerosmith, Post Malone was given quite a scare on his private plane this afternoon. According to air-traffic audio obtained by TMZ, Malone, musician Andrew Watt, and 15 other people were onboard the plane when two of the aircraft’s tires reportedly blew off after takeoff in Teterboro, New Jersey, around 10:30 a.m., with the pilot aborting the intended destination of London in favor of circling the New England area to burn fuel for an emergency landing. A few hours after takeoff and satisfied with how much fuel was burned, the pilot safely landed the plane at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, just before 4 p.m. No injuries are reported, but a large collection of ambulances and fire trucks were on hand at the New Windsor airport, in the event they were needed.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers,” Malone wrote on Twitter shortly after the plane landed. “I can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. Fuck you. But not today.”

WATCH: @PostMalone’s private jet makes quite a smooth emergency landing at Stewart Airport, in Newburgh, New York. The rapper’s jet suffered two blown out tires. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/QqWznWnJGk — Morena (@morenabasteiro) August 21, 2018