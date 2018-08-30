The Price of Everything Trailer: HBO Dives Into the Art Market

If you have Scrooge McDuck–sized pools of money, perhaps you too could buy the art on display in The Price of Everything. Nathaniel Kahn’s documentary, which HBO picked up at Sundance this year, explores the money-choked contemporary art market, with plenty of commentary from New York Magazine’s Jerry Saltz. There are also appearances from George Condo, Jeff Koons, Gerhard Richter, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and the reclusive Larry Poons, as well as lots of art buyers who have more money than they ever ought to have. The Price of Everything will premiere theatrically in select cities beginning on October 19, and on HBO on November 12.