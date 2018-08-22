Prominent Producer of Musicals Craig Zadan Has Died

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt has released a statement this evening confirming the death of prolific producer Craig Zadan. Zadan was known most recently for his work producing NBC’s live musicals, beginning with The Sound of Music Live! in 2013 and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert in April of this year. However, his career with his producing partner Neil Meron spanned decades, with the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Chicago and NBC’s Smash television series among their credits. According to the statement, Zadan died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery. The full statement can be read below: