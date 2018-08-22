Prominent Producer of Musicals Craig Zadan Has Died

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt has released a statement this evening confirming the death of prolific producer Craig Zadan. Zadan was known most recently for his work producing NBC’s live musicals, beginning with The Sound of Music Live! in 2013 and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert in April of this year. However, his career with his producing partner Neil Meron spanned decades, with the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Chicago and NBC’s Smash television series among their credits. According to the statement, Zadan died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery. The full statement can be read below:
FROM ROBERT GREENBLATT, CHAIRMAN, NBC ENTERTAINMENT
“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery. On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”