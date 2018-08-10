Put on Your Dancing Shoes! Justin Timberlake Wrote a Book

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Some people say you can’t dance to a book, but clearly they’ve never read Justin Timberlake’s Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. Neither have we, since it won’t be published by Harper Design until October 30, but that makes it a perfect gift to hand out to kids at Halloween. On his website, the Man of the Woods singer promises that the book, which looks to be a sort of coffee table/memoir hybrid, will “give readers a peek into Timberlake’s creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day.” And if that doesn’t get your toes tappin’ and your hips swaying, then god help you, nothing will.