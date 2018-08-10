Quavo Just Dropped Three New Songs Ahead of Migos Tour

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Rap trio Migos are about to kick off a North American tour with Drake called the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.” But on Thursday evening, the night before the group takes the stage in Kansas City, Migos member Quavo released three new songs, ‘Lamb Talk,’ ‘Bubblegum,’ and ‘Workin Me.’

The singles are the rapper’s first solo appearances since earlier this summer, when he remixed Ella Mai’s single Boo’ed Up along with Nicki Minaj. He then followed that up with an appearance on the DJ Khaled track ‘No Brainer’ alongside Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper. Quavo announced his three new singles through his social media on Thursday afternoon, and the songs are now available on all platforms. Listen below.