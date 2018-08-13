Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, the man who teaches all of us to feel our feelings, is now going to teach us all how to look cool when all you need is a light jacket. Brown, who is known for wearing a variety of bomber jackets while he helps lost souls find cultural awareness, is now making it so that you, too, can wear a variety of bomber jackets. “It’s going to be all sorts of patterns from things that are sparkly to things that are floral to things that you can wear to work,” Brown told Variety, which tracks with his thinking that “bomber jackets for me are the new blazers.” And though Brown has previously mentioned he thinks bombers could be “the LBD for men,” the line will be unisex, so soon your whole office could look like they’re ready to pilot the Millennium Falcon together. Brown told Variety that “[i]t’ll be coming very, very, very, soon,” so it’s close, too close, in fact, it might be behind you right … now.