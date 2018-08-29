Quentin Tarantino Has Found Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Charles Manson

Damon Herriman. Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for RS/TV, Inc.

Eeny, meeny, miny, Manson: Quentin Tarantino’s new period piece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood isn’t all about the Charles Manson murders, but the director has finally cast an actor to play the cult leader turned criminal. According to Entertainment Weekly, Australian actor Damon Herriman (FX’s Justified) will play Charles Manson. Herriman joins a bustling ensemble, which includes everyone you’ve ever heard of in your whole entire life, and even a few people you’ve only seen in passing on Tumblr: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star, with Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, and more. Herriman’s announcement comes with news of a few other additions: Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Margaret Qualley, Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty.