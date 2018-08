At some point it was decided everyone was powerless to do anything but love Jon Hamm unconditionally. But then, on Thursday night, Ray Romano visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and got a peek at the impression Hamm had done of him playing golf a few months back. The impression pushed Romano to finally just say it: “He’s handsome and he’s funny, that son of a bitch.” Yeah. YEAH. Get outta here, Jon Hamm! No wait! We were kidding! Please stay and hold us in your arms forever!