The Real Housewife Duped by Sacha Baron Cohen Worried He Was an Actual Terrorist

Photo: Showtime

In last week’s Who Is America? episode, Sacha Baron Cohen’s anti-terrorism expert character, Erran Morad, swung by the mansion of Real Housewives of Orange Country star Gretchen Rossi for a lesson in security. Mostly, though, he used it as excuse to flirt with Rossi and constantly insult her “faggot” boyfriend Slade Smiley, with the duo generally staying in good spirits throughout their four hours of filming time — even though, as Rossi now tells the New York Post, they worried Cohen was a legitimate terrorist when he left. “The production company called us beforehand to tell us about the show and what to expect,” Rossi explained. “And what they said to us was, ‘Look, this is a Mousad agent from Israel … he’s a huge Trump supporter and he’s this and he’s that and we just want to make sure you’re not going to be offended by anything he’s saying or doing.’” Some of the stunts Cohen asked them to do they politely declined, such as Smiley acting like a “big black man” to try to break into their home.

Rossi also said Smiley wanted to call the authorities at one point during filming, and they later destroyed the business card Cohen left behind because they believed a tracking device could’ve been inside it. Still, Rossi had a fabulous time. “I’m so honored that Sacha Cohen thought to prank me and Slade!” she sums up. “To even be on his radar in any aspect, I feel honored that he even wants to be hanging out with us.”