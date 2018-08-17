Renée Zellweger Gets a New Netflix Show That Sounds Like Creepy Sliding Doors

Photo: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Netflix has just announced What/If, a brand new social thriller series from Revenge creator Mike Kelley. Each season will tackle a new morality tale “and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.” Think American Horror Story but with ethical dilemmas instead of like murders and ghosts and stuff. The show will star Renée Zellweger as Anne, and will follow some broke newlyweds who “weigh a lucrative but ethically dicy offer from a powerful woman.” Ooh, what could it be? Selling their firstborn? A reverse Indecent Proposal–type sex thing? Sharing their Netflix password!? The streaming service is keeping further details under wraps, but says the ten-episode season “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.” My God, someone is definitely going to comment on a Facebook post without liking it.