Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Gets New Animated Sci-Fi Comedy From Hulu

Justin Roiland. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Hulu, where you can already stream several seasons of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, is cutting to the chase and getting its own new show straight from the source. The streaming service announced today that it has ordered two seasons of a new comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland called Solar Opposites. The show, which Roiland created with Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, is about “a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America” who “disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.” Roiland will voice the characters “Terry” and “Korvo.” Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will also provide voices. Solar Opposites will premiere on Hulu in 2020, when Rick and Morty will still be airing, since it recently got that massive 70-episode order.