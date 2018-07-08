Riverdale’s (Hot) Parents Are Getting a Breakfast Club–Style Flashback Episode

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Riverdale’s hot parents are finally getting a hot spotlight, though sadly it’ll only be in a flashback. At a TV Critics Association panel Monday, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the next season of the show will include a flashback episode that’ll do its own take on The Breakfast Club, though dark and twisted and called “The Midnight Club.” “We’re going to learn about a really, really dark secret in Riverdale that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. The main cast will play their parents in the episode, the fourth of the upcoming season, which just makes us hope that KJ Apa will have to cross-dress as a young Molly Ringwald. At the panel, Aguirre-Sacasa also said that the (hot) actors playing the parents might also get a spotlight of their own. “We’d love to do a bizarre episode where we follow most of the parents, and the kids are just on the fringes,” he said. “In season three, we’re in a place where we can do that. I think it’d be a blast.” Give us more Sheriff Keller beefcake!