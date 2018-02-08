Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Deadline is reporting that Rob Riggle has joined the cast of an as yet untitled pilot from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell. Because every TV show needs as many guys named Rob working on it as possible. The half-hour multi-camera comedy was picked up by Fox and will also star Leah Remini and Kaitlin Olson, who are, unfortunately, not named Rob. Remini will play Jean, a conservative woman (gasp!) who lives with Birdie, her wife (a second gasp!) played by Olson. Riggle will play Jean’s ex-husband Richie, who lives in their garage and helps raise the divorced couple’s two sons, who hopefully are both named Rob, because this needs way more Robs. The rest of the Always Sunny gang will be involved too, as McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will all executive produce.