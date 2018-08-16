Watch the Squeaky-Clean Trailer for Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix Drama Roma

Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama Roma is the director’s most personal film yet, a Mexico City–set family drama in the early 1970s. Two young domestic workers — Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) and Adela (Nancy García García), both of Mixteco descent — work for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. As their employer Sofia (Marina de Tavira) deals with her husband’s absence, the three women “construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined,” per the movie’s description.

For the first time, Cuarón did his film’s cinematography himself. The director told IndieWire he didn’t want to hire an English-speaking DP and have to translate his own memories. “Ninety percent of the scenes represented in the film are scenes taken out of my memory,” Cuarón said. “Sometimes directly, sometimes a bit more obliquely. It’s about a moment of time that shaped me, but also a moment of time that shaped a country. It was the beginning of a long transition in Mexico.” Roma will screen as the 56th New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece presentation. See it in select theaters and on Netflix later this year.