Ruby Rose Wants to Be a Hero for Kids

Fresh off the news that she will play the fully out and lesbian Batwoman on the CW’s upcoming Batwoman series, Ruby Rose stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday just full of all the emotions. Rose talked about what the role means to her by sharing her motto since she came into the entertainment industry: “Be the person you needed when you were younger.” She and Fallon then shared a moment of glee as they imagined how fun it will be for her to visit kids in hospitals dressed as Batwoman. Oh, and she also talked about making her own bat wings as a kid and growing up with actual bats, since apparently she actually is Batwoman in real life, too.