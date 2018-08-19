Every Time Sacha Baron Cohen Says ‘My Wife’ in His New Show

Photo: Showtime

In the first episode of his new Showtime series Who Is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen says “my wife” once.

In the second episode, Sacha Baron Cohen says “my wife” once.

In the third episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “a wife” once.

In the fourth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “my partner” once.

In the fifth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen never says “my wife.”

In the sixth episode, Sacha Baron Sohen never says “my wife,” but he does say “my female partner” once. (In the interest of transparency, let the record show that he also says “a housewife” and “the beautiful wife.”)

How many times will Sacha Baron Cohen say “my wife” in next week’s episode? This is a developing story.