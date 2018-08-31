Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sade ended a seven-year hiatus with the track “Flower” earlier this year, which appeared on the soundtrack to A Wrinkle in Time, and now she’s got a second song on the way. The Los Angeles Times reports that her next gift to 2018, “The Big Unknown,” will be on the soundtrack for Steve McQueen’s Widows. It will play in the end credits, and the director said the original series on which his film his based “had deeply resonated with her.” There’s no word about whether or not an album is on the way, but two new songs after seven years off does give the faithful something to grab onto. And if Sade is just out here blessing the work of black filmmakers this year, maybe her and Barry Jenkins should get on the phone and talk about If Beale Street Could Talk — if they haven’t already!