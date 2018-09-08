Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel

Over in West Covina, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is reimagining the character of Greg as Skylar Astin, while over on Broadway, the old Greg, Santino Fontana, will be reimagining himself as a woman. Fontana is leading a musical adaptation of the movie Tootsie, which, it was just announced, will arrive on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre next spring. With music and lyrics from The Band’s Visit’s David Yazbeck, a book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones, and direction from Scott Ellis, the musical will tell the story of a struggling actor who decides to dress as a woman, because things are much easier for them in the industry. Before coming to New York, Tootsie will have an out-of-town tryout in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from September 11 to October 14. Tootsie will start performances in New York on March 29 and open April 23, making it the third musical based on a film property to arrive on Broadway this season (at least so far), after Pretty Woman and King Kong.