Aubrey Plaza Just Wants a Magical Night in An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

Welcome to An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, the trippy romantic comedy that won over Sundance. Aubrey Plaza stars as unhappy wife Lulu Danger, married to local dweeb Shane (Emile Hirsch). When Lulu catches a commercial for a magic show starring Beverly Luff Linn (Craig Robinson), she’s determined to go to the show and see the mysterious man of her dreams. A caper presents itself: Shane and his friends have stolen cash from Lulu’s brother, and she enlists their co-conspirator (Jemaine Clement) to share the money with her instead, giving her enough cash to make the magic show. Greasy Strangler director Jim Hosking’s zany aesthetic is on full display in this eccentric romp. See the exclusive poster, below:

See it in theaters (or on VOD and digital HD) October 19.