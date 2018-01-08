The Real Sarah Connor Is Back in Terminator Reboot First Look

Photo: Twitter/Terminator

Sarah Connor — the real Sarah Connor — is back! In a new first-look image from Tim Miller’s Terminator reboot we get to see cinema’s most iconic doomsday prepper walking alongside her new franchise co-stars, Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes. When the Davis casting news was first reported, her character was described as “a soldier-assassin on a mission” and “a human character,” so that solider has either got a set of tattoos that resemble grafting marks for sowing skin over an exoskeleton or … maybe she’s a cyborg after all? Unclear. Reyes will play Dani Ramos, T6’s edition of Terminator bait who is being stalked through Mexico City by a cyborg assassin (Gabriel Luna). Plot details are still scarce, but we do know that the reboot will be a direct sequel to James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Now please let Mackenzie Davis turn out to be the new Sarah’s new Terminator buddy cop!