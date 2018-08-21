“I’m gonna tell you a story about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place.” This is how the trailer for A24’s Chance the Rapper–starring Slice begins. When a few pizza delivery boys are murdered in a small town, everyone is leery of who the culprit could be. Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper (making his film debut!) are the only ones brave enough to slip on their satin bomber jackets and play True Detective to crack the case. Austin Vesely, the guy behind Chance’s music videos for “Sunday Candy” and “Angels,” directs this bizarro pizza mystery. See it in theaters soon.

Related