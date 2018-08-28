See Tobias Menzies As an Older, Sterner Prince Philip in The Crown Season 3

Prince Philip is back, and he’s as grumpy as ever. After introducing Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth II in its third season, The Crown has now given the world a first look at Tobias Menzies, who’s replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Here, we can see Philip adorned with medals, looking out into the distance, captioned “ambition,” probably mad he didn’t get introduced first. In addition to Menzies and Colman, The Crown’s third and fourth seasons will also star Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, and Josh O’Connor as the young Prince Charles. If you’re looking for Claire Foy, she’s off being Neil Armstrong’s wife and fighting crime with her dragon tattoo.