Seth Meyers Attempts to Dance on Late Night, Gets ‘White-Privilege Applause’

If you’re looking to start your day with a laugh, look no further than this clip from last night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, where Meyers welcomes back writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel for a new round of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.” Ruffin and Hagel cover everything from a possible lesbian version of Queer Eye (“It’s just five lesbians telling a straight woman to throw out her makeup”) to Boston’s first black police commissioner (“Said every other cop: ‘He’s got a gun!’”), and this particular segment introduces two bonus features: Meyers attempting to prove to Ruffin that he can dance, and a phenomenon now known was “white-privilege applause.” Of course, near the end, Ruffin and Hagel insist that Meyers tell some jokes of his own — we’ll let you guess how that turns out.