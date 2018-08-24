Photo: HBO

As Sharp Objects races toward its finale, you might be wondering how the HBO mini-series will find enough time to wrap up all the drama and mystery in Wind Gap, Missouri. The answer: It uses every last minute it has! At the very end of Sunday’s finale, “Milk,” keep watching for a series of post-credits scenes that you won’t want to miss. We won’t spoil anything about what happens, of course, but consider this a public-service notice so you don’t miss out.

