Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, stars of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, are back with a new flavor after completing their Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy with director Edgar Wright. That new flavor, it seems, is monster blood. In the first trailer for the horror-comedy Slaughterhouse Rulez, written and directed by A Fantastic Fear of Everything’s Crispian Mills, Pegg’s new teacher is welcomed by Michael Sheen, the nervous headmaster of a Hogwarts-style boarding school. And just like with Hogwarts, he should be way more nervous than he is, because, as it turns out, there is a gaping sinkhole on the school’s grounds that leads directly to Hell. Frost co-stars as a drug-dealing woods hermit of sorts, so he should know. Either way, someone should be calling those kids’ parents to come take them home, but you know they aren’t going to do that. Slaughterhouse Rulez premieres October 31.