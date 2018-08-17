Smash Mouth and Smashing Pumpkins Have Beef Now and You Have to Choose

Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Billy Corgan has been hosting his own AMA over on Instagram (thank you, questions feature) and yesterday gave fans an interesting bit of trivia. According to Corgan, “We were offered the end credit song for Shrek 1 but the offer was withdrawn and given to Smashmouth [sic] (who had hit with Monkees song).” He later revealed to fans that the song they would’ve used was ‘Untitled’ which was the last song the band recorded and released together before their initial break up in 2000.

Enter Smash Mouth who are having none of this heresy. There can be only one Shrek-band, and they are the California Smashes of House Mouth. When confronted with Corgan’s statement on Twitter, they responded, “Actually we said no and Michael Austin from Dreamworks kept calling. That went on for over a month. We assume multiple bands we’re (sic) asked. If it feeds Billy’s ego to think they we’re first let him think that. Def would have been a darker approach. @THE_EELS are on it & others.”

This is the Twitter equivalent of slapping a man in the face with a glove, and now, the beef begins. If you’ve ever been a fan of both these bands, sorry, now you must choose only one. For this is the law of beef. It is known.