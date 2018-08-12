Sorry But Nicki Minaj Wasn’t Finished, Releases New Track With Nas

Nicki Minaj’s long awaited-and-delayed-and-it-almost-got-released-but-didn’t-and-then-it-did fourth studio album finally dropped on Friday, but it wasn’t all she had in store for fans. Saturday night Funk Flex debuted another brand new track from rap’s queenmander-in-chief, ‘Sorry’, on his Hot 97 show. The song is the collaboration with Nas that finally explains what they’ve actually been doing on all those platonic sleepovers. The track is thought to be the one that was awaiting clearance from Tracy Chapman, whose phone number apparently no one had, so it wasn’t included in the original release of Queen. But hey if she’s already talking about changing the hook (and name) of Ganja Burns, there’s no reason she can’t just add a whole track a day later. She is The Queen after all.