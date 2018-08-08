Alex Jones has been hogging up the headlines since Facebook, Apple, YouTube, and Spotify decided to remove all his Infowars content, but he’s not the only awful and insane far-right conspiracy-theory radio host who’s being silenced this week. Over on the Late Show, Stephen Colbert checked in with Brain Fight host Tuck Buckford, who too has been censored “at the hands of Silicon Valley snow boys and soy flakes.”

“Now it’s a slippery slope. If they can de-platform Tuck Buckford, next thing you know they’ll be coming after me for so-called ‘child support,’ which I ‘owe’ to my ‘ex-wife,’ who I ‘miss desperately.’ President Trump, I need you to do the right thing, all right? Help Tuck! Venmo me 50 bucks, or China will win the midterms!” Buckford tells the camera. But, don’t worry too much about Tuck, because he’s already got a new project lined up to reach his fans directly. “Be sure to sign up for my new platform, Brain Fight Hivemind, my exclusive service where I personally scream my message into a swarm of angry bees. The bees will then be released to sting my words directly into your bloodstream!”