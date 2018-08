It’s here, finally. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

After many delays and even more confusion over how it would premiere, Nicki Minaj has released her fourth album, Queen, and first since 2014’s The Pinkprint. It’s currently debuting on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio, where Nicki will be breaking down each song track-by-track. But if you prefer to listen without annotations, it’s also streaming in full on all the major streaming services. The album features the Weeknd, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future, Foxy Brown, Ariana Grande, Swae Lee, and more. Whew.