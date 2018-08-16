T.J. Miller Wants Us to Know He’s Secretly A Good Guy

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

T.J. Miller is a man you might remember from that time he was accused of sexual assault, or that time he was accused of sexual harassment, or that time he allegedly beat up an Uber driver, or when he sent a transphobic email to a movie critic. Oh, he was also on HBO’s Silicon Valley. Anyway, Miller wants you to know that his bad rep is all media hype, and that in real life he is a “benevolent benign maniac”, as he told SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show. Miller used the interview to address accusations of bullying by his former Silicon Valley colleague Alice Wetterlund. “She may have had that experience, but it’s again people trying to enter the headlines and get into the media cycle,” he said. “It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or being mean to her.” He continued, “Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods.” Okay.

Miller then continued to blame the media for the negativity surrounding him, “There’s no court of law … any time you get into the he-said-she-said stuff, you get into a difficult grey area because there’s no proof either way, but people love to bully and mob mentality is very easy to get into.” Anyway, Miller is currently facing a potential 5-year prison sentence for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat. But not before he does get to go to a real life court of law. You can watch most of Miller’s interview below: