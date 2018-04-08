TCA Awards Honor The Americans, Killing Eve, Queer Eye

The Television Critics’ Association held their annual awards ceremony Saturday night, and the big winner of the evening was FX’s long beloved but now sadly deceased drama The Americans. Winning both Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama, the show was the most celebrated of the night, with series star Keri Russell also taking home the Individual Achievement in Drama award. But even as the TCA said goodbye to an old fav, the association also gave a big welcome to TV’s newest hits: BBC’s Killing Eve took home Outstanding New Program and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan took home the Individual Achievement in Comedy award because of course. The ceremony also honored FRIENDS with the Hereditary award and Rita Moreno with the much deserved Career Achievement Award. See the full list of nominees and winners below:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX
Keri Russell, The Americans, FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Bill Hader, Barry, HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC