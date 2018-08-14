Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Thank you, Disney, for taking canine-on-canine romance so seriously for all the millennial cinephiles out there. Tessa Thompson is reportedly in final negotiations to voice Lady, the American cocker spaniel, in Disney’s upcoming live-action–CGI remake of Lady and the Tramp, per intel from Collider. The film, which would be exclusively available on Disney’s streaming service (remember, that’s a thing?), has already confirmed Justin Theroux to voice the mongrel Tramp, and Benedict Wong has also signed on to voice Bull, the English bulldog. Disney promises the remake will remain faithful to the 1955 original with some modern stylistic tweaks, just like what we’ve recently seen with Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book. If that means changing spaghetti to bucatini, we’re protesting.