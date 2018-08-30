The 1975’s New Video Will Remind You Joy Exists

British rock band The 1975 are set to release their latest LP A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships this fall, but we get to enjoy this video right now, because frankly, we need it. Though it may seem at first to just be a variation on the “dancing with a montage of people who aren’t in your band” device that Maroon 5 employed earlier this summer, a key difference here is that none of these people are Gal Gadot. Instead, this is a video full of people who seem to be just normal folks like you or I, who also happen to really like dancing to The 1975. Oh, they’re also dancing with lead singer Matty Healy, who took to Twitter to declare this his favorite video. Probably because he made so many new friends! Isn’t that nice!? See, sometimes things are just really nice.

