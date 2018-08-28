The Affair’s Maura Tierney Was Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

While riding her bike in Marina Del Rey, California today, Maura Tierney’s back tire was clipped by a car, and she reportedly suffered a major fall. TMZ obtained photos of Tierney lying by the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics. The actress, who currently plays Helen Butler on Showtime’s The Affair, was then taken to the hospital in a neck brace. The driver remained at the scene and is reportedly thought not to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Thankfully, Tierney’s reps have since announced that she has been released from the hospital and is going to be ok. “Maura has been released from the hospital with no major injuries,” a rep for Tierney told Page Six in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their concern.” But hey, just because she’s fine doesn’t mean we need to hear your hilarious ER joke right now.