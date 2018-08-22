Bazinga? Photo: Michael Yarish/WARNER BROS.

After millions and millions of dollars and millions of repetitions of “bazinga,” The Big Bang Theory will end after its 12th and final season. CBS announced today that the sitcom, which will return to TV on September 24, will end its run of 279 episodes in May next year. In order to pick the show up for a 13th season, CBS would have had to renew the cast’s contracts (the network previously renewed the show for two seasons, when the cast renegotiated their under-a-million-dollar salaries). Star Johnny Galecki had previously hinted that this season might be the show’s last, but early this August, CBS claimed it was in “preliminary discussions” to bring everyone back. But it seems they couldn’t get any more Bang for their bucks.